Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government had extended till January 31, the existing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, including night curfew, and imposed fresh restrictions around Pongal festival. As per the additional restrictions, members of the public will not be allowed inside 'all places of worship' across the State between January 14 and 18. Besides, a complete lockdown will be imposed on January 16, Sunday (during which essential services will be allowed).

In a statement, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said in the interest of those travelling out of town for Pongal festival, buses would be allowed to operate with 75% seating capacity. "All existing restrictions and relaxations would continue to be in place," he said. The existing restrictions, include no direct classes for Standards I to IX; no classes for nursery and kindergarten sections; and no coaching and training classes. Besides, the book fair and exhibitions remain postponed, while travel in Metro Rail, suburban trains and bus (city/town) would be allowed only up to 50% of seating capacity.

Tamil Nadu clamps fresh COVID curbs: List here

Night curfew, which was imposed from January 6, will continue till this month-end.

There will be complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday), the government said.

In view of the mid-January Pongal (harvest) festival, the government has allowed travel in state-run buses with 75 per cent occupancy to enable the people to reach their native districts.

Further, worship in all religious places of worship has been disallowed from January 14 to 18 in a bid to prevent crowding.

Other restrictions pertaining to restaurants’ take away service and theatres will continue till this month-end, the release said.

No direct classes for Class 1 to 10

Covid cases in Tamil Nadu:

Covid cases in Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu continued to witness an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases as 20,911 infections were added afresh on Thursday (Jan 13), pushing the aggregate to 28,68,500, while the toll mounted to 36,930 with 25 more fatalities. Recoveries too climbed to 27,27,960 with 6,235 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,03,610 active infections, a medical bulletin said. The last time active Covid-19 cases breached one lakh mark in the state was in April 2021.

Chennai accounted for majority of new coronavirus cases with 8,218 followed by Chengalpet 2,030, Coimbatore 1,162, Thiruvallur 901, Madurai 599, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

On the status of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, the bulletin said 56 more cases were detected in the State taking the overall tally to 241 till date.