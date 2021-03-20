Chennai: Witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for Classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders. However, the schools would continue to function for Class 12 students owing to the board exams. Notifying the closure, the government said the director of public health and preventive medicine has recommended that it would not be advisable to continue classes for 9, 10 and 11 from the health point of view as there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Guidelines And Curfew Rules For 7 Indian States Including Maharashtra, Uttarakhand And Tamil Nadu - All We Know

With regard to 12th standard, the director said the students may be permitted to attend school as their numbers would be lesser and they have to sit for the board examination with strictly adherence to preventive measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. “The government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders,” state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said in the order. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Reports Nearly 1000 new COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in Last 24 Hours

However, online/digital mode of education shall continue for classes 9, 10 and 11, he said. Further, hostels too would be closed. Also Read - Woman Escapes With Gold Jewellery After Sedating Family Members With Fake COVID-19 Vaccine

Announcing relaxations in lockdown rules, the government had permitted the re-opening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 19 this year and for classes 9 and 11 from February 8 after a year, permitting also the re-opening of hostels for those students.

The government allowed conducting board exam for class 10 other than Tamil Nadu State Board as scheduled by those boards besides conduct of special classes to students appearing for the board exam for class 10 and also the functioning of hostels for those students.

While teachers and students were found infected at a school in Chennai, about 55 students besides a teacher at a girls’ school in Thanjavur were admitted to the government hospital recently after testing positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)