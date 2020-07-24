Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: The Tamil Nadu government, which, earlier this month announced that a full lockdown will be in effect across the state on all four Sundays in July, on Friday announced that the lockdown will begin early this week in the city of Coimbatore, which has thus far reported a total of over 2,500 positive cases of coronavirus. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: State Extends Suspension of Bus Services Till July 31

As per an order of the District Collector, the lockdown in the district will begin at 5 PM on Saturday, July 25 and conclude at 6 AM on Monday, July 27. The original duration of the lockdown was from early hours of Sundays to 6 AM on Mondays.

During this period, which will be the fourth and final Sunday lockdown for this month, only essential services like milk, medicines would be allowed. However, markets, grocery shops, fish markets, flower markets, meat shops, liquor shops etc. won't be allowed.

Notably, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra. On Friday, the state witnessed a record spike of 6,785 new cases and 88 deaths. The total number of cases in the state thus far inched closer to the two lakh mark, and is currently at 1,99,749. Of these, 1,43,297 are discharges, 53,132 active cases and 3,320 deaths.