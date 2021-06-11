Chennai: Owing to the current Covid situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to extend the Coronavirus lockdown till June 21. However, the government announced more relaxation for the people of the state during the lockdown. According to the order issued by the government, the state-run Tasmac shops will be allowed to operate between 10 am & 5 pm in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: States Eases Curbs, Allows Liquor Shops to Open Till 5 PM in 27 Districts

In 27 Districts including Chennai, salons, beauty parlours and spas can function from 5 pm without air conditioners and only 50% of customers from June 14. Government parks allowed to be open from 6am to 9pm. Taxis, auto-rickshaws allowed to operate.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 fresh Covid cases. The state also logged 378 deaths and 29,243 recoveries.

Earlier on June 5, while announcing relaxations such as allowing shops selling essential commodities to reopen and government offices to resume work, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the extension of lockdown by one more week till June 14 to combat COVID-19. Overall, though the spread of coronavirus has come under control in Tamil Nadu, it continued to be on the rise in 11 districts including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, he said.

Hence, such regions would have lesser relaxations and the rest of the state, relatively more, according to an official release. Across the state, standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls, pavement hawkers selling flowers besides other things would be allowed to function from 6 AM to to 5 PM and fish markets and slaughterhouses shall be open only for wholesale trade.

According to the earlier guidelines, barring the 11 districts, in other regions, routine housekeeping and maintenance work in offices and residences would be allowed and workers including electricinas and plumbers shall be permitted to work between 6 AM and 5 PM albeit after getting e-pass following registration. Shops selling hardware items, electrical goods, vehicle spares, books and stationery and vehicle service stations could function from 6 AM to 5 PM.