Chennai: The full lockdown in Tamil Nadu is likely to be extended by another week as experts in the state have urged the state government to review the coronavirus situation in the state again and take the decision. However, it was reported in the media that Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to make an announcement on this either later on Thursday or Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, MK Stalin had held a meeting of health officials and top bureaucrats and experts in public health, who were present, recommended the government extend the lockdown by another week.

As per updates, as many as 11 districts have a higher number of cases and in several rural areas of the state new clusters have formed giving a major headache to the state government.

The Public Health Department said that the experts have strongly urged the Chief Minister to go for an extension of the lockdown which is to end on the morning of June 14.

The development comes as the coronavirus positive cases plunged below 18,000 in Tamil Nadu with 17,321 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, and the recoveries rose to 31,253. The fatalities slightly dipped to 405 – 169 in private hospitals and 236 in government facilities – taking the total toll so far to 28,170.

Coimbatore topped with 2,319 new infections and 62 deaths and a total of 4,992 people were discharged. Next to Coimbatore, Erode district reported a maximum of 1,405 fresh infections followed by the States capital with 1,345 new cases and 52 fatalities.

Chennai, which accounted for 1,345 new cases, has 14,678 active cases. The metros overall COVID-19 tally is 5,20,877 positive cases. The total recoveries stood at 4,98,586 while 7,613 are the fatalities.