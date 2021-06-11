Chennai: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the total lockdown by another week till 6 AM on June 21. Issuing the order on lockdown, the state government announced some relaxations which would come into effect from June 14. As per the unlock guidelines, the tasmac liquor outlets are allowed to function from 10 AM to 5 PM in 27 districts. On the other side, the industries are also allowed to operate with 33% workforce. The state government also allowed the saloons to open with COVID guidelines in place. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended Till June 21 With More Relaxations | Check Latest Guidelines Here

Full list of relaxations: The state government said that in 27 districts including Chennai, beauty parlours and spas can function from 5 PM without air conditioners and only 50% of customers from June 14. The state government parks are allowed to be open from 6 AM to 9 PM. Taxis, auto-rickshaws allowed to operate. Also Read - ‘No Excuse Please’: SC Asks West Bengal Govt to Implement One Nation-One Ration Card Immediately

The development comes at a time when the state on Thursday registered 16,813 new COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 23,08,838 while 358 deaths took the toll to 28,528. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions to be Relaxed in Pune As Cases go Down, Shops to Open Till 7 PM | Detail Guidelines Here

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 21 with more relaxations; government-run Tasmac shops allowed operate between 10 am & 5pm in 27 districts of the State — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Recoveries continued to eclipse new infections with 32,049 people recovering on Thursday, taking the total to 20,91,646 leaving 1,88,664 active cases.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infections tally at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a declining trend. On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000 mark and on June 7 below 20,000.

Three districts constituted the bulk of new cases with Coimbatore adding 2,236 cases, followed by Chennai (1,223) and Erode (1,390). The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,22,052 cases overall.