Tamil Nadu Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the lockdown with relaxations till October 31. Issuing fresh order, the MK Stalin government allowed the shops and hotels to stay open till 11 PM.

The state government allowed the religious organizations to operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The chief minister in the fresh order said that sea beaches can open from November 1. However, he allowed only 50 people at funerals and 100 people at wedding functions. On the other hand, the state government also decided to allow the reopening of playschools, nursery schools (LKG, UKG), and Anganwadis from November 1. As per the guidelines, the school authorities will have to ensure the caretakers, workers are fully vaccinated. However, the state government said that the ban on political, social, cultural events will continue.

Corona cases: The development comes as the state on Wednesday recorded 1,280 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,82,137. As many as 19 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 35,833.

Lockdown with relaxation to continue till 31.10.21. From today onwards, all shops, hotels can operate till 11 pm. All religious organizations can operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday; beaches to open from Nov 1; 50 people allowed at funerals & 100 at weddings: Govt of Tamil Nadu — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections by adding 173 and 145 new cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Seven districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 23 districts.

Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded the least number of new infections by adding two infections, respectively.