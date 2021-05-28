Chennai: Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till June 7. Issuing an order, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the essential services in the state will be exempted during the lockdown period. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: CM to Announce Decision on Restrictions on May 30, Takes Action Against Guideline Violators

The development comes just a day after, MK Stalin expressed dissatisfaction over the results of the lockdown in the state and said that he would take a decision on whether to extend the curbs later. "The present situation is partially satisfactory but not completely satisfactory. We will think over it and make a decision later," he had said.

In the meantime, the Chief Minister had also urged the people to stay indoors during the strict lockdown and added that steps are being taken to increase the medical infrastructure in the state.

While announcing the lockdown, the chief minister also urged the people of the state to get vaccinated and said that vaccine wastage was less than 6% in the state.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the lockdown for another week till May 31, citing growing coronavirus cases in the state. Notably, this was the full lockdown without relaxation in the state.

Check the full list of restrictions:

Mobile outlets will help supply vegetables and fruits in Chennai and across the state. People working in pharmacies can move without restrictions.. All private offices and banks will continue to work. E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver orders. Takeways services from restaurants will be available. E-registration must for inter-district medical travel. Factories involved in the manufacture of essential commodities will be allowed to operate.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 19.78 lakh while the toll mounted to 22,289 as 474 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Chennai, which has been witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases, saw 2,779 people contracting the contagion on Thursday, totalling to 4,93,881 till date. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,392 cases, Coimbatore 4,734, Erode 1,699, Madurai 1,395, Thiruvallur 1,221, 2,074, Tiruchirappalli 1,617 and Virudhunagar 1,016.

Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Villupuram reported fresh infections in excess of 500.