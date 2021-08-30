Tamil Nadu Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the neighbouring state, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed fresh restrictions in the state till September 15. Issuing fresh order, Chief Minister MK Stalin said all religious places will remain closed from Friday to Sunday. He further added that the entry to the sea beaches will be prohibited on Sundays. The state government, however, said that classes for standard 9th to 12th and colleges will resume as scheduled from 1st September.Also Read - Denmark Recommends Third COVID Vaccine For People With Immune Deficiency

Taking preventive measures, the Tamil Nadu government also banned Ganesh Chaturthi processions ahead of the festive season. The state government said that the individuals are allowed to take Ganesh idols to immerse them in the beaches, but processions are banned.

The move comes as Covid-19 infections in India witnessed a massive surge after Onam resulting in the cases standing to an eight-week high.

Tamil Nadu has enforced strict monitoring at its borders with Kerala for people entering the state after the latter recorded 29,836 Covid-19 positive cases, with a positivity rate of 19.67 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu health department officials along with the police are monitoring the borders at Kaliyakkavilai near Nagercoil and in Walayar adjoining Coimbatore district.

The officials and the police are verifying the Covid-19 vaccination certificates or a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours of the journey.

It must be noted that several people from Kerala were sent back at the Walayar border after they failed to present the certificates.

The state government has issued guidelines mandating the travelers from Kerala to present either a two-dose fully vaccinated certificate or a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours within the journey.

After the Onam holidays, a large number of people are returning to Tamil Nadu from Kerala and most of them have not adhered to the guidelines, officials said.

Kerala has been recording Covid-19 fresh cases of around 30,000 for the past several days and the number of fatalities per day is also increasing.