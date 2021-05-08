Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that a two-week complete lockdown will be imposed across the state to arrest the spread of COVID-19. In a statement, CM Stalin said that the shutdown was being enforced due to ‘unavoidable reasons’ and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts. “The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24,” he added.
- No prohibition on supply of milk, newspapers, courier, hospitals laboratories, pharmacies, ambulance, hearse vans, freight vehicles, vehicles carrying agricultural produce, oxygen and fuel.
- Private and govt offices (except those involved in essential services) will remain shut.
- All grocery shops will be allowed to open until 12 pm.
- Retail outlets in Koyambedu wholesale market will remain closed.
- Restaurants to stay open only for takeaway/delivery services.
- The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed.
- All non-essential services in state department will remain shut.
- Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will be allowed to function.
- Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres to remain closed.
- Beauty parlours, spas, gyms, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places will remain shut.
- Summer camps will not be permitted.
- Swimming pools, sports training academies strictly prohibited.
- School, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.
- Petrol pumps will be allowed to function.
- Banks will be allowed to open with 50 per cent work force.
- Amma canteen will be allowed to operate.