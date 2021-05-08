Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that a two-week complete lockdown will be imposed across the state to arrest the spread of COVID-19. In a statement, CM Stalin said that the shutdown was being enforced due to ‘unavoidable reasons’ and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts. “The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24,” he added.

