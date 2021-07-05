Sivaganga: Openly flouting the lockdown guidelines, hundreds of people on Sunday gathered to celebrate ‘fish catching’ festival in Vilaripatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district. The people of this village celebrate this festival every year by catching freshwater fish in a large water body. People from other nearby areas also participate in the event. However, this event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Also Read - COVID Stress is Bigger Than The World War 2 Trauma - All About PPSD And How to Take Care of Yourself

The festival was cancelled as the state has been reporting a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases. Notably, the state has reported 3,867 fresh cases and 72 deaths on Sunday.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 12 with uniform relaxations throughout the state. After the relaxations were announced, the dine-in with 50 per cent occupancy has been allowed at hotels till 8 PM. Moreover, the tea shops have also been allowed to remain open with 50 per cent occupancy.

On the other hand, the clubs have been allowed to function only for the gym, sports, and restaurants. Hotels, lodges, guest houses have also been allowed to reopen in the state. The state government permitted IT companies to function with a 50 per cent workforce.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,867 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 24.96 lakh while 72 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the toll to 33,006. According to a medical bulletin, 4,382 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 24,27,988 leaving 35,294 active infections.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin in a video message appealed to the people to continue following Covid-19 norms in spite of a dip in the number of cases in the state and easing of restrictions that will come into effect from July 5.

“Though we can say we have reduced the impact of the virus, we cannot say it does not remain. People should not think they need not follow COVID-19 protocols any longer just because relaxations were announced,” he said.

As many as 28 districts reported fresh cases below 100 while there were no fresh deaths in 15 districts. The number of samples tested today was 1,57,791 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.34 crore.