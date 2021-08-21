Chennai: Despite the decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is expected to extend the lockdown, which is currently in force till August 23. Earlier this month, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till June 23 and had allowed schools to resume normal classes for students of 9-12 from September 1 with 50 per cent attendance. It had also permitted nursing schools and medical colleges to function from August 16.Also Read - Reply in English Only: HC Tells Centre After Minister Writes to Tamil Nadu MP in Hindi

“Considering the opinion of various sections, it has been proposed to re-start schools for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 with 50 percent of students from September 1 in adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure,” Stalin had said. Also Read - Fugitive Godman Nithyananda Names Himself As Chief Of Madurai Aadheenam

CM May Announce Some Relaxation Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Dakshina Kannada District May Face Another Lockdown Soon If Positivity Rate Not Reduced

After reviewing the situation, CM Stalin may announce some relaxation, including opening up of schools for other classes, said reports.

In its previous order on August 6, public worship was prohibited in all religious places on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in a bid to avoid crowding. The government had also warned of action against shops that violate the COVID-19 norms.

COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu logged 1,667 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 25,97,603, while 24 deaths took the toll to 34,663. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,887 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,43,319, leaving 19,621 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,63,177 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,05,91,577.

Coimbatore reported the most number of cases (199) , Chennai 185, Erode 158 and Chengalpet 102. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with four cases each