Chennai: In the wake of the marginal rise in the number of Covid-19 cases here, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ordered closure of nine markets and commercial establishments till August 9, 2021, starting from Saturday. The decision of closure has been taken to reduce crowding and prevent the spread of the coronavirus which in turn would impact the livelihood of the people.

Full list of markets/commercial establishments that are ordered to be closed are:

Shops between Ranganathan Street till Mambalam railway station

Purasawalkam – Doveton Junction to Brickklin Road Junction

Bharathi Salai Ratna Cafe Junction to Bells Road Junction

Fakir Sahib Street

Habibullah Street

Pulipone Bazaar

NSC Bose Road-Kuralagam Junction to Mint Street Junction

Royapuram Kalmandapam Salai

Water Tank to Kamatchi Amman Koil

Aminjikarai police outpost to Pulla Avenue Thiru Vi Ka Park Junction

Red Hills Anjaneyar Statue to Ambedkar Statue

A press release issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation said that he Kothwal Chavadi market will also be closed from August 1 till August 9.

Lockdown Extended Till August 9

Meanwhile, the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu yesterday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till August 9 without any new relaxations. CM Stalin directed officials to decide on closure of places where there is large gathering of people. Furthermore, he said that action will be taken against owners of shops and other establishments who do not follow the safety protocol.

Hoteliers had earlier expected the government to allow liquor bars to function in their properties or serve alcohol in guest rooms which would ease their financial crunch. They had pointed out that the government is allowing retail sales of liquor.

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu yesterday reported a surge in new infections with 1,947 people contracting the contagion and pushing the tally to 25,57,611 till date. Deaths mounted to 34,050 with 27 succumbing to the virus. Of the deceased, there was a 15-year-old boy from Salem.

After reporting below 200 cases a day over the last few weeks, Chennai and Coimbatore again breached the 200-mark each in new cases. State capital Chennai saw 215 new infections, taking the total count to 5,37,951.