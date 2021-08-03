Madurai: Madurai District administration on Monday announced the closure of 22 major temples in the district till August 8. Among them are Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Kallazhagar Temple and Pazhamuthir Solai Murugan Temple at Azhagarkoil, Sundaramahalingam Temple atop Sathuragiri, Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple, Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram, Pandi Muneeswarar Temple, Vandiyur Mariamman Temple, Muktheeswarar Temple, Chithira Radha Vallaba Temple at Kuruvithurai, Narasingaperumal Temple at Othakadai and Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Tallakulam.Also Read - Assam Lockdown Update: Government Revises COVID-19 SOPs, Decides To Lift Round The Clock Curfew | Deets Here

The Madurai District administration has also asked major vegetable, flower, and fruits markets to suspend retail sale with immediate effect. According to a Hindu report, the Collector has warned of closure of retail markets in Mattuthavani and wholesale vegetable market in Paravai if traders failed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a stern order, Dr Sekhar has said that the crowding should be avoided in the markets and all those who entered the areas should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Similarly, textile shops, supermarkets and other commercial establishments must follow the COVID-19 SOPs.

Shops should not allow customers without face masks inside. Commercial establishments found violating the SOPs would be sealed under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Collector said according to a Hindu report.