Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till August 9. According to the order released by the government Tasmac Bars, Hotel, bars in clubs will remain closed. Earlier, the government had announced the extension of lockdown in the state, till July 19. According to the earlier order issued by the government, inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving the public, educational institutions, and zoos will remain shut.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: Night Curfew Extended Till Aug 14, Action Will be Taken Against Violators

“Shops, commercial activities will be allowed to function till 9 pm. Earlier they were permitted till 8 pm only. Hotels, tea-stalls, bakeries, roadside shops, etc can function with 50% capacity till 9 pm. Moreover, bus services to Puducherry can also resume their operations now, the government notification stated earlier. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: New CM Bommai Hints at Imposing Strict Measures As COVID Cases Rise