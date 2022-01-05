New Delhi: With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to impose lockdown on Sundays. The government has also brought back the night curfew (10 pm-5 am) from Jan 6. Besides, it has also directed school authorities to suspend normal classes to break the chain of transmission. The decision to impose fresh curbs comes a day after CM Stalin held a meeting with state health minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, and state public health officials, including T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.Also Read - Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Due To COVID Situation In West Bengal | Details Here

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin: Night lockdown to be put in place from Jan 6 , 10 pm-5am, & full lockdown on Sunday, Jan 9 with restaurants to operate for takeaways from 7 am-10 pm. Only online classes to be allowed for classes 1 to 9, & physical classes for classes 10, 12 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mNhHIW2y6U — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Full list of restrictions in Tamil Nadu

Complete lockdown on Sundays.

Night lockdown from 10 pm-5am.

No permission for Pongal-related functions/gatherings.

Public transport including bus, suburban trains, and Metro to run at 50% seating

No permission to devotees in places of worship on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.

Only online classes will be allowed for classes 1 to 9 and physical classes for classes 10, 12.

Meanwhile, the fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have risen from 1,728 cases on Monday to 2,731 cases while the test positivity rate rose from 0.7 per cent on December 30 to 2.6 per cent showing a quantum jump in infected cases. In Chennai alone fresh Covid cases increased to 1,489 from 876 cases on Monday. This, according to state health officials, accounts for 55 per cent of the total infected cases of Tamil Nadu.

Greater Chennai Corporation has already increased the number of testing from 22,000 on Monday to 30,000 from yesterday onwards taking into consideration the hike in fresh cases. Chennai has contributed to more than 50 per cent of the fresh cases. Perambur MLA, M. Prabhakaran and Aranthangi MLA, S.T. Ramachandran tested positive for Covid-19 and are under treatment.