Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown for one week, till 12 July with a few more relaxations. "Shops and activities which were allowed till 7 pm shall be operated till 8 pm. Hotels and tea shops can function with 50 per cent of customers. Intradistrict & inter-district public transport will be allowed with 50% seating capacity," reads the order
New Guidelines Below:
- Shops and activities, which were allowed till 7 pm, shall be operated till 8 pm.
- Hotels and tea shops can function with 50% of customers.
- Restaurants have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50% capacity and while adhering to Covid-19 norms.
- Amusement parks can re-open, however, a cap of 50% capacity would apply.
- Gyms can open. IT Offices can now opearte with 50% attendance.
- Cinema halls and bars to stay shut.
- Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.
- Inter-state private bus transport and international air travel except the ones allowed by the Centre remain prohibited.
- Buses can operate within districts and between districts with the number of passengers capped at 50% of seat capacity. The TN government has removed the requirement of e-passes for inter-district travel.
- Swimming pools, social and political meetings, entertainment, sports and cultural events will not be allowed.
- Weddings and funerals can take place in all districts. A maximum of 50 guests is allowed for a wedding function and not more than 20 people can take part in a funeral.
