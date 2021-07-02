Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown for one week, till 12 July with a few more relaxations. “Shops and activities which were allowed till 7 pm shall be operated till 8 pm. Hotels and tea shops can function with 50 per cent of customers. Intradistrict & inter-district public transport will be allowed with 50% seating capacity,” reads the order Also Read - Wedding Day Stunt: Bride Performs Martial Arts on Streets In Her Wedding Saree | Watch Video

New Guidelines Below:

Shops and activities, which were allowed till 7 pm, shall be operated till 8 pm.

Hotels and tea shops can function with 50% of customers.

Restaurants have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50% capacity and while adhering to Covid-19 norms.

Amusement parks can re-open, however, a cap of 50% capacity would apply.

Gyms can open. IT Offices can now opearte with 50% attendance.

Cinema halls and bars to stay shut.

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.

Inter-state private bus transport and international air travel except the ones allowed by the Centre remain prohibited.

Buses can operate within districts and between districts with the number of passengers capped at 50% of seat capacity. The TN government has removed the requirement of e-passes for inter-district travel.

Swimming pools, social and political meetings, entertainment, sports and cultural events will not be allowed.

Weddings and funerals can take place in all districts. A maximum of 50 guests is allowed for a wedding function and not more than 20 people can take part in a funeral.

