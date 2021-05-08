Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week ‘total lockdown’ across the state starting May 10 to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Total Shutdown in State From May 10 Till May 24. What's Open, What's Shut | Full List

Among those allowed to work during the lockdown period include media, courier firms, hospitals and related services, fuel outlets, continuous process industries, data centers, and telecom services. Also Read - BREAKING: Complete Lockdown Imposed In Tamil Nadu For 2 Weeks From May 10

State-run Amma Canteens will remain open, platform vendors selling vegetables and flowers can do so till 12 pm and fair price shops will work from 8 am to 12 noon. Tea stalls also have to down shutters by noon.

Standalone shops selling vegetables, groceries, provision items, fish and meat products can remain open till 12 noon with only fifty percent customers. Tea stalls have to down shutters by noon. E-commerce firms distributing these can do so till noon.

Offices of government departments other than those dealing with essential services including Health, Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Disaster Management will not function.

Who needs an e-pass?

Those travelling for weddings, funeral, interview or exams

Those going for COVID-19 vaccination

Bank employees

People going to ATM

Private security personnel

People coming to Tamil Nadu from other Indian states and overseas.

Intra-district and inter-district government/private bus, taxi, autorickshaw service will be banned except for those travelling to attend weddings, job interviews and to hospitals but they will need proper proof.

Who’s exempted?

Those working in essential services like the delivery of milk, newspaper, courier service, hospitals, medical diagnostic labs, ambulance and hearse services.

Pavement shops/vendors selling vegetables and flowers can function till 12 noon.

Train and flight passengers will be allowed to move on production of tickets.

Government officials need to show their valid ID card

Print and Electronic Media Personnel (on the production of valid ID card).

Step-by-step guide of how to get an e-pass in Tamil Nadu: