Chennai: A controversy has erupted after the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday relieved Madurai Government Medical College’s Dean Dr A. Ratnavel over MBBS students of the college taking ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ instead of the traditional Hippocratic oath. Ratnavel has been put on the waiting list, reported news agency IANS.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow: Here's How to Download

A release from the Medical Education Department on Sunday said that fresh students of Madurai medical college were administered ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ instead of the traditional Hippocratic oath. The authorities said that medical students had taken the English translation of the Sanskrit oath during their induction ceremony on Saturday. However, the Dean claimed that the students took the oath on their own. Also Read - IIT-Madras COVID Tally Rises to 182 After 11 More Test Positive On Campus

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the government would conduct a departmental inquiry against the dean to find the reason for administering ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ without consent from the state government. The ‘Charah Shapath’ is a passage from the Charak Samhitha and the National Medical Commission had recommended that it should replace the Hippocratic oath for fresh MBBS students. Also Read - IIT-Madras COVID Tally Rises to 145 After 33 More Test Positive in Campus

However, the Union Health Ministry had said that ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ is optional and cannot be forced on medical students. Tamil Nadu government had directed state-run medical colleges to stick to the Hippocratic oath, which is widely used across the globe.

(With IANS inputs)