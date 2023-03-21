Home

Tamil Nadu Man Hacked To Death On Highway, Family Alleges He Was Killed By His Wife’s Relatives

Police said while Jagan was going to work on Tuesday, a group of men reportedly intercepted him and hacked him to death on the highway in Tamil Nadu.

Soon after police received information, a team was rushed to the spot and took custody of the body.

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified persons on the Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri national highway in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon. The family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed by his wife’s furious relatives.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Jagan, a resident of Kittampatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district. Giving further details, police said Jagan was married to a woman called Saranya last month against the wishes of the woman’s family.

While Jagan was on his way to work on Tuesday, a group of men reportedly intercepted him and hacked him to death on the highway. Vehicles were seek piled up on the highway after Jagan’s murder.

Soon after police received information, a team was rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, and cleared the highway to facilitate vehicular movement.

However, Jagan’s family members alleged that he was killed by his wife’s relatives. In this regard, police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the suspects.

