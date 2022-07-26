Chennai: In a truly shocking case of crime, a newly-married couple was hacked to death by the woman’s father for marrying against the family’s wishes in Tamil Nadu, reported NDTV. The incident took place the port city of Tuticorin in Thoothukudi district. After the couple got married, the woman’s family had filed a missing complaint following which the couple presented before the police in Madurai, claiming they “both are adults and have got married on their own”.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide in Cuddalore, Second Such Case in 24 Hours

"The couple also spoke to the woman's parents on a video call from the station. They never sought police protection," Balaji Saravanan, a senior cop in Tuticorin was quoted as telling NDTV. The village elders too had intervened and had asked the family not to disturb the young couple. The couple was murdered at their rented house, the police official said.

"The couple belong to the same scheduled caste and are related. The woman was a college student and her husband had quit studies after school and this was a major issue for the woman's family," police officials told NDTV.

The accused has been arrested, said officials, adding that a further investigation has been launched into the matter.