New Delhi: A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his friend to death over a drunken brawl in Tamil Nadu's Anthiyur. The body of 31-year-old Sathish, a van driver, was found in a roadside drain at Thavittupalayam in Anthiyur a few days ago, police said. A case of murder was registered and the body was recovered by the police from the spot for a post-mortem.

On Saturday night, police arrested Sathish’s close friend Karthick (26) and upon being probed admitted to strangling his friend to death. Police said on the day Sathish was killed, he had travelled in Karthick’s van and both were drunk, news agency PTI reported.

Karthick got down near Thavittupalayam and Sathish drove the van. Soon, the vehicle dashed against some persons, but no one was injured. Yet, Sathish left the van there and ran away out of fear.

After getting to know about the incident, Karthick argued with Sathish and in a fit of rage strangled his friend to death, police said.

Subsequent to the interrogation, Karthick was arrested by Anthiyur police on Sunday.