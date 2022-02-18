New Delhi: Disappointed over his elder daughter’s decision to marry a man from a Scheduled Caste, a man in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his wife, two sons and then ended his own life. The man identified as Lakshmanan used to run a tea shop. Police said that daughter, who lives with her husband, is safe.Also Read - Rectangular Ivory Dice Unearthed During Excavation at Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu

Caste discrimination and kinship attacks on inter-caste marriages are still prevalent in some rural areas of Tamil Nadu. In 2016, a young man from a Scheduled Caste was killed in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Also Read - SC Allows CBI Probe in Tamil Nadu Student Suicide, Directs State Not to Make it 'Prestige Issue'

The deceased was identified as V Shankar. He was brutally murdered in a broad day light, while his wife Kausalya had sustained serious injuries. In 2017, the Tirupur district sessions court had sentenced six people, including Kausalya’s father Chinnaswamy, to death. Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Reopen Nursery, Play Schools From February 16. Details Here