New Delhi: Disappointed over his elder daughter's decision to marry a man from a Scheduled Caste, a man in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his wife, two sons and then ended his own life. The man identified as Lakshmanan used to run a tea shop. Police said that daughter, who lives with her husband, is safe.
Caste discrimination and kinship attacks on inter-caste marriages are still prevalent in some rural areas of Tamil Nadu. In 2016, a young man from a Scheduled Caste was killed in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.
The deceased was identified as V Shankar. He was brutally murdered in a broad day light, while his wife Kausalya had sustained serious injuries. In 2017, the Tirupur district sessions court had sentenced six people, including Kausalya's father Chinnaswamy, to death.
However in 2020, woman’s father was acquitted by Madras High Court. Besides, the HC had modified the death sentence awarded to the others to life imprisonment.