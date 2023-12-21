Home

Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail In Corruption Case, Fine Of Rs 50 Lakh Imposed

As per the order, if Ponmudy and his wife failed to pay the fine, they would have to undergo six more months of imprisonment. The judge suspended the sentence for 30 days as the accused 1 in the case–Ponmudy– is currently a minister.

In a political blow to DMK, the Madras high court on Thursday sentenced DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy to three years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case. Justice G Jayachandran also sentenced Ponmudy’s wife P Visalakshi to three years in jail. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife. The case pertains to Ponmudy (72) amassing wealth disproportionately to the amount of Rs. 1.75 crore in his name and in the name of his wife which was 65.99% more than his known sources of income when he was a minister in the DMK-led regime during 2006 to 2011.

On completion of the duration of suspension, they have to surrender before the trial court in Villupuram, the judge added. Legal experts said Ponmudy, following his conviction and prison term, stands disqualified from the post of MLA and he also loses the post of Minister.

Madras High Court sentences Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to 3 years of simple imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakhs each on Ponmudy and his wife The court suspended the sentence for 30 days for Ponmudy as… pic.twitter.com/2pTUyUqqw9 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Who is Ponmudy

Ponmudy, who hails from the state’s Villupuram district, has a PhD and even worked as a professor for a while.

He became an MLA for the first time in 1989 from Villupuram. A six-time MLA, the 72-year-old currently represents the Tirukkoyilur constituency in Kallakurichi district and commands considerable influence in the Villupuram-Kallakurichi belt.

He is also considered to be the key figure in bringing minority votes to the DMK.

