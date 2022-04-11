Chennai: Nearly 2,500 traders in Sathyamangalam and Talavadi areas in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Monday downed their shutters to protest the restrictions on vehicular movement imposed by the state forest department following an order from Madras High Court. Traders said that the restrictions on the movement of vehicles during night hours on the Bannari-Karappalam stretch of the National Highway that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) are affecting their business. Traders and general public also accused the Tamil Nadu forest department of misinterpreting the court order.Also Read - Teachers Who Did Not Pass TET Not Entitled To Continue in Service, Rules Madras High Court

A division bench of the Madras High Court had on April 6, upheld the earlier judgment of the court that no vehicles will be allowed to ply during night-time but allowed light motor vehicles to be used from 6 am to 6 pm, while buses were not allowed to use the stretch from 9 pm to 6 am. Also Read - Madras HC Upholds 7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Tamil Nadu’s Medical Colleges

M. Mohan, an office-bearer of the Talavadi farmers association while told IANS: “The Madras High Court had passed an order on April 6, 2022, and as per the regulations that any vehicle with 12 wheels or above and carrying 16.2 tonnes should not be allowed to use the stretch. However, the court had permitted the plying of other vehicles from 6 am to 6 pm and buses were not allowed to use the stretch from 9 pm to 6 am. He said that forest officials of Tamil Nadu were not giving permission even for light motor vehicles during night hours that transported vegetables and farm products from Karnataka and Talavadi to various markets in the state. Also Read - 'Love Him More Than My Child:' Tamil Nadu Man Builds Temple With Marble Statue In Memory of His Pet Dog | Pics & Video

‘Revoke ban permanently’

Sathyamangalam Lorry owners association, in a statement, said that night ban on vehicle movements was affecting the transportation of goods, including vegetables and essential commodities. The association demanded that the Tamil Nadu government file a review petition in the high court to revoke the ban permanently.

Huge protests at Bannari check post

Huge demonstrations were taking place at Bannari check post and in Talavadi and Sathyamangalam towns against the ban on vehicular movement. Political parties, trader bodies, motor vehicle owners associations, and driver associations were participating in the protest march at the Bannari check post.

(With inputs from IANS)