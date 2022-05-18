Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Upset over being called ‘girlish’, a class 12 student in Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his classmate. Tamil Nadu police said that the victim continued to tease his classmate over his looks despite the latter’s objection and request to stop.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 2 Dead, 2 Trapped For Over 60 Hours In 300-Ft Deep Quarry

However, when he did not pay heed to his pleas, the accused called the victim for a party and allegedly stabbed him several times using a sickle ad knife near a highway in Kallakurichi district, where their school is located.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior police officer said, "we have registered a case of murder and have sent the minor accused boy to an observation home. Further probe is underway." The alleged murder by a minor has worried experts.

Meanwhile, the accused has admitted his crime. “Bullying and body shaming forced him to take the extreme step”, said Sub-inspector Sivachandran.

Of late, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in student behavioural issues, including targeting of teachers and inappropriate behaviour in classes. Earlier last month, a video had gone wherein a student was seen threatening a teacher. Later, school asked the boy to issue a written apology.