Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for international travelers arriving at the state amid fears of new covid variant Omicron. According to the new SOP, International travelers coming to India from ‘at risk’ countries are required to undergo RT-PCR screening at the airport premises and isolate themselves on the airport premises until the results are out. Even after testing negative, passengers should isolate themselves at home for 7 days.Also Read - Omicron: No Case in Mumbai Yet, Confirms Genome Sequencing of South Africa Returnees

The health department circular also stated that the test should be repeated on the 7th day and the isolation should be extended for another 7 days if tested positive. The department has appointed nodal officers in each of the four international airports in the state (Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy) to coordinate with airport staff on screening and testing passengers on arrival. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Tightens Curbs As Omicron Scare Grips India | Full List of Restrictions Here

Tamil Nadu authorities issue new SoPs for foreign travellers on the emergence of #Omicron; health dept officials deployed for RT-PCR testing at the Chennai International Airport pic.twitter.com/j01JBFlJch — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Also Read - Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany, Argentina and France Reach Last-Four Stage

“With respect to Chennai airport, we are intensively monitoring passengers from South Africa, China, Hong Kong and Israel, and ensuring that they 100% home quarantined and (will) retest them after 8 days,” state’s health minister M Subramanian said, adding that authorities will keep a record of passengers who have arrived after double vaccination.

Since October 21, as many as 55,090 RT-PCR tests were conducted among passengers at Chennai airport, of which three tested positive for Covid-19. Most samples were of the Delta variant that swept through India in a devastating wave earlier this year.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had extended limitations and relaxations in the state till December 15. The government also notified that Inter-State public transport is allowed between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded a slight increase in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as 720 cases were added to Tamil Nadu’s tally, pushing the caseload to 27,26,917.