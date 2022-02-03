New Delhi: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin left everyone surprised when he stopped his car midway to meet with a boy holding a placard saying ‘CM Sir Help Me’. The incident took place on Thursday when the CM was en route to the secretariat.Also Read - Viral Video: A Tiger In Tamil Nadu Takes A Walk On The National Highway, Netizens Are Thrilled; Must Watch
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's office tweeted a picture and revealed that the student, a native of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district met Stalin and expressed gratitude opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. Furthermore, he appealed for bringing in NEET exemptions in Andhra Pradesh as well and across the country.
The student also told the chief minister that he could not pursue medical despite securing good marks in Class XII due to NEET. “The Chief Minister explained to the student that legal action was being taken against NEET and thanked him for his support. He requested the student to return to his native,” an official release reportedly said.
NEET Exemptions
Tamil Nadu has been seeking exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test and the issue has emotive undertones in the state with a few medical aspirants dying allegedly by suicide, following low marks or apprehensions of not clearing it. Earlier last month, CM had reiterated that NEET was against the interests of the rural students and charged the Centre, through the entrance test had “snatched away” states’ rights to decide on how it will conduct its medical admissions, with the state keen to do so only based on Class XII marks.