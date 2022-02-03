New Delhi: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin left everyone surprised when he stopped his car midway to meet with a boy holding a placard saying ‘CM Sir Help Me’. The incident took place on Thursday when the CM was en route to the secretariat.Also Read - Viral Video: A Tiger In Tamil Nadu Takes A Walk On The National Highway, Netizens Are Thrilled; Must Watch

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister’s office tweeted a picture and revealed that the student, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district met Stalin and expressed gratitude opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. Furthermore, he appealed for bringing in NEET exemptions in Andhra Pradesh as well and across the country. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins From February 3. Details Here

அப்போது அந்த மாணவன், நீட் தேர்வுக்கு எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவித்து வருவதற்கு மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சருக்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்து, இந்தியா முழுவதும் நீட் தேர்வு விலக்கு கொண்டு வர வேண்டுகோள் விடுத்தார். 2/2 — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) February 3, 2022

Also Read - 61-Year-Old Man Forced to Live at a Bus Shelter After Debts Force Him to Sell His Home

The student also told the chief minister that he could not pursue medical despite securing good marks in Class XII due to NEET. “The Chief Minister explained to the student that legal action was being taken against NEET and thanked him for his support. He requested the student to return to his native,” an official release reportedly said.