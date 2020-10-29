Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order (GO) reserving 7.5% undergraduate medical seats for students who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in state government schools and cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Also Read - Not my Letter But Information on Health True: Rajinikanth Clears Air on 'Leaked Letter'

The move is meant to benefit government school students applying for undergraduate medical, dental, ayurveda, siddha, unani and homeopathy courses in state-run medical colleges and state quota seats in self-financing colleges.

It also means that more than 200 seats in government-run colleges and at least 150 seats in self-financing colleges will be reserved from the seat for students from government schools.

A Bill for 75% reservation passed by the legislative assembly on September 15 is pending before governor Banwarilal Purohit, who has sought legal opinion on the matter.

“Since the NEET-UG results have now been declared and the admission process has started, there is an urgency to decide on this issue and since the power to issue executive directions under Article 162 of the Constitutions of India is co-extensive with legislative powers, pending decision of the governor, the government has taken the decision,” said the issued by health secretary J Radhakrishnan.

He had earlier said the decision to place the Bill was made during the meeting of council of ministers on June 15 and July 14 after detailed discussions based on the Kalaiyarasan Commission report. Legal opinion to the state also said that this reservation would not violate Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, he said.

If there are no further legal hurdles, the executive order will come as a relief for many students across the state. The Governor’s delay had become a matter of debate with both the ruling party and opposition asking to give assent quickly as admissions were being stalled. The state’s opposition leader MK Stalin had announced protests outside Raj Bhavan demanding his immediate assent.

A five-member delegation of the government had met the Tamil Nadu Governor urging him to expedite his decision on the NEET reservation. Following this, DMK president MK Stalin wrote to the Governor.