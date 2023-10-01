Home

Tamil Nadu Police Launches Fingerprint Drive In Crackdown Against Fake Sadhus

Tamil Nadu police launched the drive after complaints stating fake sadhus were blocking the path of devotees and seeking alms from received from them.

The sadhus are brought to the Tiruvannamalai West police station where cops obtain their fingerprints.

New Delhi: The Tamil Police has launched a fingerprint registration drive to weed out fake Sadhus (Hindu ascetics) in the state. The police have launched a drive to collect biometric data from sadhus on the Sadhus in an attempt to identify and nab fraudulent godmen who con gullible devotees on Girivalam pathway in the Tiruvannamalai district.

According to the police, the drive was launched after several complaints stated that fake godmen blocked the path of devotees and sought alms from received from them. An official said that to tackle this menace, fingerprints and other data is being collected from all Sadhus on the Girivalam path in order to verify their background details and make sure if they had any criminal records by verifying the data with the State crime database.

Citing police sources, local media reports said that the sadhus along the Girivalam path are brought to the Tiruvannamalai West police station where cops obtain their fingerprints and other details.

Devotees visiting the revered Arunachaleswarar temple walk around the nearly 14 km Annamalai hill, known as the Girivalam path. The auspicious practice is practiced by thousands of devotees on full moon days.

Taking advantage of this, hundreds of fake sadhus block the path of devotees and force them pay alms. Devotees have often complained about the menace of fake sadhus blocking their path and even threatening them.

A senior police official said strict action will be taken against any such fraudulent sadhus if their credentials were found to be fake.

