Chennai: Electric crematoriums in Tamil Nadu would be charged three times higher power if the state Electricity Regulatory Commission clears the proposal for a power tariff hike issued by the state power utility, Tangedco. The crematoriums are presently under the LT-1A which is the domestic slab and hence eligible for subsidies. This has helped the local bodies to officially keep the funeral costs free of cost to the public.

The new proposal is to shift the crematoriums to LT -IIA category which will lead to per unit of electricity consumed to Rs 8 and fixed charges at Rs 200. This will increase the power tariff to three times the present rate.

Tangedco officials told IANS that the reason for shifting the electric crematoriums to LT-II A is that the crematoriums in Tamil Nadu are leased out to private parties.

The proposed revision of power tariff charges will be another excuse for those running the crematoriums to fleece the relatives of the dead.

V Manivarnan, a social activist while speaking to IANS said: “There is no meaning to add commercial value for funeral services. Several NGOs and societies are maintaining electric crematoriums as a service and the hike in power tariff by three times would lead to them shying away from this voluntary service. Tangedco must maintain the rates of power to electric crematoriums to the present position of under the domestic slab category.”

