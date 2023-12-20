Home

Tamil Nadu Rain: 10 Dead, 20000 Still Stranded Due to Flood; Schools, Colleges Shut | What We Know So Far

Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Update: The Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined hands for rescue operations in the affected areas.

Tamil Nadu Rains: 10 people have died in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts due to rain and some others lost their lives due to wall collapse, some died due to electrocution.

Tamil Nadu Rain Latest Update: Amid intense flood situation in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has confirmed death of as many as 10 people in the state. According to the senior bureaucrat, 10 people have died in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts due to rain and some others lost their lives due to wall collapse, some died due to electrocution.

“Ten people have died in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts due to rain. While some lost their lives due to wall collapse, some died due to electrocution,” he told reporters at the Secretariat.

In the meantime, the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined hands for rescue operations in the affected areas.

20,000 People Still Stranded In Various Regions

It was reported that at least 20,000 people are still stranded in various regions of the state and the situation is further compounded by the discharge of over 1.2 lakh cusecs of water from the overflowing Tamarabarani River.

“Srivaikuntam and the areas around it are the worst affected. But there is no danger to anyone’s life. Today we should be able to reach these areas with supplies. Air dropping of food and relief continue,” Tuticorin Collector G Lakshmipathy told NDTV.

Schools, Colleges Shut in Tamil Nadu

In the wake of the flood situation, Tamil Nadu authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Thirunelveli and Tenkasi districts while a general holiday has been declared for Thuthukudi district as well.

IAF Continues Relief Operation

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said it is continuing its humanitarian assistance and relief operations in several flood-affected districts of the state. During the operations on Tuesday, the IAF dropped over 10 tonnes of relief material and evacuated people stranded in isolated places.

Operating in inclement weather, IAF helicopters, Mi-17 V5 and ALH have flown for more than 20 hrs, air-dropped over 10 tons of relief material and evacuated stranded personnel, including woman and child from rooftop/isolated areas, IAF said in a statement.

The IAF has deployed Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv for Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts.

An Mi-17 V5 and four ALH of the IAF undertook HADR missions in the affected areas of Tamil Nadu. The helicopters dropped more than 10 tonnes of relief material and evacuated 4 civilians (including an infant and a pregnant woman), flying more than 22 hours today in Madurai.

Also, a Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the IAF rescued four stranded persons in the morning today; they included a pregnant woman and an infant aged a year and a half, IAF said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi chaired a meeting in Chennai and reviewed the rescue and relief operations undertaken by central agencies and defence forces in the rain and flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials of the Armed Forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Southern Railways, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) attended the meeting, as per an official release from the Raj Bhavan.

