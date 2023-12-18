Home

Tamil Nadu

Schools, Colleges, And Banks Closed Today In These Tamil Nadu Districts As Rains Continue To Batter State

Tamil Nadu Rain Fury: All schools, colleges and financial institutions will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday (December 18) due to heavy rainfall.

Chennai: Amid the rain fury wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu, the southern state government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and private institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday as a precautionary measure. Banks and financial institutions will also remain closed in these districts. The southern state is witnessing incessant rainfall in several parts including Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Indian Ocean and Southwest Bay of Bengal off the southern Sri Lanka coast.

Heavy showers continued to batter Thoothukudi district on Sunday night. As many as 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity and can overflow, causing flood-like situation in the nearby areas. As per IMD, heavy downpour is expected over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. Thoothukudi is dealing with severe waterlogging due to downpour.

#WATCH | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: Railway subway waterlogged in Kovilpatti as heavy rainfall continues in the area Thoothukudi District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, December 18, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/cP6FA6hPPA — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD Alert:

According to IMD, heavy showers are expected in parts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur districts today.

On December 19, heavy showers are expected over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram districts. The weather department predicts thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to IMD, Squally weather with wind speeds of 40–45 kmph is expected to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal along and off the Sri Lanka–Tamil Nadu coasts, Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area from December 15 to 18.

In view of the uncertain weather, the weather department has warned fishermen from Nagapattinam district to not to venture into the sea.

