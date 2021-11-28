Chennai: Schools and colleges in seven districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli in capital Chennai, will be closed on Monday as heavy rains are anticipated in the state, reported NDTV. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “very heavy” rainfall in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts and “heavy” rainfall in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi tomorrow.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Intense Rains Batter Chennai, Many Areas Waterlogged; Red Alert in Coastal Districts

A red alert for heavy rainfall was issued for five districts of the state by the weather department two days ago, following which schools and colleges were closed in 22 districts including Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi and Villupuram, the NDTV report added.

A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal. "All schools and colleges in Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will be closed on 29 and 30 November as incessant rains hit normal life," Puducherry Minister of Education A Namassivayam said in a statement.

Incessant rains continue to batter several regions of Tamil Nadu registering about 75 per cent showers above normal, while Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inspected inundated areas here and monitored initiatives aimed at mitigation and relief. Following inspections amid showers, Stalin tweeted saying that in the past 200 years, “this is the fourth time Chennai recorded 1,000 MM (100 CM) rainfall in a single month.” He quoted experts.

The Chief Minister praised local authorities, police and government employees of various departments for their hard work without any respite. Such dedicated work has prevented loss of lives and lowered damage to properties here to the maximum possible extent and ensured keeping the situation under control despite the heavy rainfall, he said.

