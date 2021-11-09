Tamil Nadu Rains: Coming down heavily on the Greater Chennai Corporation for failing to take adequate steps to prevent a flood-like situation in the city during rains, the Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered ‘what the authorities were doing post 2015 floods?’ Furthermore, the Court warned the civic body of initiating suo motu proceedings if the waterlogging situation was not brought under control. This comes after five people were killed in rain-related incidents as incessant downpour created havoc in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that five lives were lost in rain-related incidents in Chennai and other districts—Theni and Madurai in the past 24 hours. Besides, 538 huts and 4 houses were damaged across the state.Also Read - Chennai Rains 2021 Latest Update: Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015 | City Flooded, Schools And Colleges Shut; Rains to Continue
Here are the top 10 development in this big story:-
- The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue in Chennai and almost all other districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.
- The heavy rain that lashed Chennai and other adjoining areas of the state capital was due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 4.5 km above sea level.
- The IMD had predicted that low pressure may form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas by Tuesday, which will become more pronounced and move in the direction of Tamil Nadu’s northern coast in the next 48 hours.
- The interior parts of the state will also receive heavy rain, as well as the isolated places over the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Coimbatore districts.
- The weather department also said that Madurai, Virudhunagar, and the Cauvery Delta will also witness torrential downpours.
- The S-8 Adambakkam police station in Chennai was shifted temporarily to a house nearby after it was inundated following heavy rains.
- “The station is three feet below the ground level and during rains, water enters the station and the building is also leaky. After incessant rains for the past two days, the station is full of water and on the directions from senior officers, we have shifted our station to a nearby home to serve the public,” Police Inspector Valarmathi told media persons.
- Tamil Nadu is conducting health clinics to take preventive measures against fever and other water-borne diseases as the state is reeling under heavy rains and waterlogging.
- Dressed in a raincoat, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was seen distributing food and other relief materials to people affected by the incessant rain.
- The Health Department has requested all the private hospitals to have proper generators as the possibility of power outage due to heavy rains is high.