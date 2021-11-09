Tamil Nadu Rains: Coming down heavily on the Greater Chennai Corporation for failing to take adequate steps to prevent a flood-like situation in the city during rains, the Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered ‘what the authorities were doing post 2015 floods?’ Furthermore, the Court warned the civic body of initiating suo motu proceedings if the waterlogging situation was not brought under control. This comes after five people were killed in rain-related incidents as incessant downpour created havoc in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that five lives were lost in rain-related incidents in Chennai and other districts—Theni and Madurai in the past 24 hours. Besides, 538 huts and 4 houses were damaged across the state.Also Read - Chennai Rains 2021 Latest Update: Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015 | City Flooded, Schools And Colleges Shut; Rains to Continue

Madras High Court warns Chennai Corporation for "failure to take adequate measures to prevent inundation in city during rains", asks what were authorities doing post 2015 floods The Court warns of initiating suo motu proceeding if waterlogging situation not brought under control

“5 deaths in Tamil Nadu due to rain. 538 huts damaged, 4 houses fully damaged. More damage expected if rain intensifies”, KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister confirmed talking to reporters on Tuesday. Also Read - Chennai Rains: All Govt Offices to be Closed Tomorrow, Work From Home For Private Firm Employees

5 deaths in Tamil Nadu due to rain. 538 huts damaged, 4 houses fully damaged. More damage expected if rain intensifies: KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister

