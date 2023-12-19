Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rains: 500 Passengers Stranded In Thoothukudi District, IMD Issues Red Alert

Tamil Nadu Rains: 500 Passengers Stranded In Thoothukudi District, IMD Issues Red Alert

Amid the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 500 train passengers are stranded in the Thoothukudi district of the state and are waiting to be evacuated. IMD has also issued a red alert in four districts, schools and colleges have been closed..

Tamil Nadu Rains

New Delhi: The state of Tamil Nadu has been experiencing excessively heavy rainfall for the last two-three days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that the weather conditions will remain this bad, for the coming few days too. The torrential downpour has caused a flood-like situation – schools and colleges have been closed, flights have been diverted and/or cancelled, trains have been cancelled and people are stranded in different districts of the state. Not just this, a Red Alert has been issued by the IMD in four districts. Know all about it..

Trending Now

500 Passengers Stranded In Thoothukudi District

As mentioned earlier, 500 train passengers are stranded in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, due to the heavy rains. A Chennai-bound train carrying 800 passengers had departed on December 17 from Tiruchendur but was terminated at around 9:19 PM at Srivaikuntam Station. Out of the 800 passengers, 300 were rescued by the district administration and shifted to government schools in close vicinity, however, the 500 passengers are still stranded, waiting to be evacuated as the overflowing bridge did not let the transportation of the remaining passengers be carried out.

You may like to read

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Tuticorin and the State Government officials have been approached by the Southern Railway to offer maximum assistance in rescuing the passengers still stranded; the priority for now, is supplying them with food and water to the rescued passengers. 100 passengers have been provided food by the local residents while the other 200 have been given food packets by the State Police.

IMD Issues Red Alert In Four Districts

Due to the excessively heavy rainfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert in four districts. These districts are Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. According to the regional meteorological centre (RMC), a cyclonic storm is being seen over Comorin area and the neighbourhood which is extending up to mid tropospheric levels.

Massive waterlogging was reported in the state after four districts received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Because of the inclement weather, all educational institutions were shut on Monday. Several trains were either fully cancelled or partially cancelled as the floodwater entered train stations. As per the updates from IMD, Thiruchendur in Tuticorin district recorded a whopping 606 mm of rainfall till 1:30 am on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in most places of southern Tamil Nadu since Saturday (December 16).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.