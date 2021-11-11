Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to decrease from tomorrow as the Depression enters into land today and weakens subsequently. The weather department also added today’s rainfall activity will be moreover Andhra Pradesh.Also Read - Chennai Rains: Power Cut, Waterlogging Reported in Several Parts of City, NDRF Deploys 11 Teams | Key Points

On November 11, “thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu,” the IMD said. Also Read - Tomatoes at Rs 125 Per kg: Vegetable Prices Make Big Hole In Aam Aadmi's Pocket as Heavy Rains Affect Supply in Chennai

Apart from Chennai, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over delta districts — Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal. Power cuts have been reported from many areas of Chennai including Virugambakkam, Saligramam and KK Nagar. Also Read - Chennai Power Cut: These Areas Will Face Power Disruption Today | Details Here

The heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu has claimed fourteen people so far. The arrivals at the Chennai Airport have been put on hold till 6 pm owing to heavy rains and winds though departures will continue as per schedule, the airport authorities tweeted as Chennai battled a heavy downpour and braced for more.

The IMD had earlier said depression has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal which is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh today evening, bringing widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three to four days.