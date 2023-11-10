Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rains Cause Chaos; Waterlogging, Landslides Witnessed Across State, Several Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut

Tamil Nadu Rains Cause Chaos; Waterlogging, Landslides Witnessed Across State, Several Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut

Meanwhile, several districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul, along with a few taluks in Nilgiris, have announced a school holiday.

Kochi: Commuters on a flooded road during rain, in Kochi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for few districts Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Rains: As the Northeast Monsoon continues to strengthen in Tamil Nadu, several parts in the state has witnessed heavy rainfall including landslides and widespread flooding in multiple locations. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), at least 12 districts in the state are likely to experience heavy rain with thundershowers on Friday, Nov 10. Tamil Nadu has received an orange signal from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), alerting government authorities to remain vigilant.

Trending Now

On Thursday, a landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore as heavy rainfall continued in the region. Meanwhile, several areas including Thoothukudi, and Dindigul witnessed waterlogging. Landslides were triggered in some districts of the state following heavy rainfall. In Coimbatore, a landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai as heavy showers continued in the region.

You may like to read

Also, the Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam witnessed a landslide which uprooted trees and caused mudslides. A landslide also took place on the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam. This caused a traffic disruption.

In the Nilgiris district, a landslide disrupted the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road, causing traffic to be rerouted while restoration efforts are underway. The heavy rainfall has also led to the cancellation of two train services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section, specifically trains 06136 and 06137, due to a landslip between Kallar and Hillgrove railway stations that resulted in an obstruction on the line.

Furthermore, the city of Madurai has experienced significant waterlogging in various areas due to the heavy downpour.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging in several parts of Madurai after heavy rainfall in the region. In view of heavy rainfall, the Madurai District Collector declared a holiday for schools today. (Drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/aGBIf6DSLx — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The IMD in Chennai has earlier predicted that heavy rain is likely in areas like Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Meanwhile, several districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul, along with a few taluks in Nilgiris, have announced a school holiday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.