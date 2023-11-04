Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools in Chennai Shut Due To Heavy Rainfall; Several Districts On Orange Alert

Several areas in Chennai including Velachery, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Nungambakkam, Alandur, and Anna University received 7-2 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu Rains: With torrential rains battering several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, the regional meteorological centre here warned of more showers in the next three days. The continuous downpour caught office-goers and students unawares. Parts of south Chennai were inundated due to the continuous rain for over an hour-and-a-half during peak hour traffic. Meanwhile, Chennai district administration have declared school holiday in the capital city for today due to heavy rainfall forecast.

Additional Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “Heavy rain is likely to occur in the next 24 hours at certain places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul districts. Heavy rain is also likely in certain places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Tiruppur, and Ramanathapuram districts.”

At least two people were killed, while 18 others sustained injuries in a lighting incident in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Friday. Several areas in Chennai including Velachery, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Nungambakkam, Alandur, and Anna University received 7-2 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The areas experienced water stagnation due to poor road conditions and incomplete interlinking work of stormwater drains in the areas. Residents fumed that waterlogging can be noticed even in moderate showers.

From October 1 till date, the region recorded 12 cm of rainfall during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon against the normal rainfall of 19 cm, which is 40 per cent less than normal.

Earlier, the IMD stated that due to a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka, states in South India may receive heavy rainfall.

