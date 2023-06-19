Home

Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu, Schools Shut In Chennai And 5 More Districts

Schools in Tamil Nadu's six districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpattu and Ranipet - have been ordered shut amid heavy rainfall.

Chennai and neighbouring districts received heavy downpour as severe waterlogging was reported in many areas. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered schools to be shut in Chennai and five other districts – Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet amid heavy rainfall. Chennai and neighbouring districts received heavy downpours as severe waterlogging was reported in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Chennai.

Schools in Tamil Nadu’s six districts – Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet – have been ordered shut today amid heavy rainfall. “Due to heavy rain and rain forecast, leave is declared for all the schools in Tiruvallur district,” the district collectorate in Tiruvallur said in its official statement. Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night.

Heavy Rainfall Creates Havoc In Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain has led to waterlogging, and traffic was thrown out of gear in many areas of Chennai. Meenambakkam weather station reported 14 cm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Monday. Automatic rain gauges (ARGs) in Taramani and Nandanam recorded 12 cm of rain and Chembarambakkam recorded 11 cm of rain on Monday morning.

Weathermen predicted rain to continue till Tuesday and the IMD predicted the downpour in 13 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Tiruchi till Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an Orange alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain. A cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal is persisting between 3.1 to 5.8 km above mean sea level and this is the cause of heavy rain.

