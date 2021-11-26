New Delhi: Schools and colleges have been closed in 22 districts of Tamil Nadu following incessant rains for the past 24 hours. According to an official order a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, and Villupuram. Moreover, authorities in Puducherry and Karaikal have also asked schools and colleges to remain shut.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains: Chennai Wakes Up To Thunderstorms; IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts

All schools and colleges in Puducherry will be closed today and tomorrow (26 & 27 November) due to heavy rains, Minister of Education A Namassivayam said in a statement

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert for Chennai and five other districts—Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam. It has also been predicted that thunderstorms with heavy rains may occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi districts and thunderstorm with moderate rains is likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore today. Also Read - 4 Houses Collapse In Tamil Nadu's Salem District Due To Heavy Rain, 13 People Rescued so Far

Here are the key points in this big story:-

Incessant rainfall has caused massive waterlogging in several parts of Madurai. Chennai may experience heavy rain in some areas till the weekend.

Nearly 2,300 homes have been damaged due to the heavy rains, said reports.

In Ramanathapuram, the district collector held a meeting of officials of various departments, and the situation of low-lying areas of the district including Paramakudi, and R.S. Mangalam are being constantly monitored by Revenue and Disaster management authorities.

Ramanathapuram district administration has opened a special control room and helpline numbers to the public for any assistance and the public can contact helpline number 1077.

Earlier on Thursday, a Chennai-Thoothukudi flight was diverted to Trichy due to bad weather.