Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rains: Incessant Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging In Many Areas Including Erode; More Downpour Predicted

IMD had issued an isolated heavy rainfall alert for multiple parts across the country including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Kochi: Commuters on a flooded road during rain, in Kochi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for few districts Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai late Monday night. The state has been witnessing heavy rains which led to waterlogging in many parts of the state including areas in Pasupathipalayam, Erode and Tadavalaga. In addition, the weather service has forecast sporadic, intense rains through November 8 in a number of Tamil Nadu districts.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Erode after heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/cwE9UHJx62 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an isolated heavy rainfall alert for multiple parts across the country including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is also likely to occur at some places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 7 days.

According to local reports, the heavy rainfall has caused issues in several areas in the southern state, such as Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga, where waterlogging on main roads has created difficulties for commuters.

Earlier on Saturday, the weather department had a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Vellore. The schools were also shut in nine Chennai districts namely Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Madhurai, Tirunelveli, Dindukkal, Sivagangai, and Nellai on Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.