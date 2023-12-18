Home

Tamil Nadu

Trains Cancelled, Flights Diverted as Tamil Nadu Faces Flood-like Situation After Heavy Rains, Check Latest Updates Here

Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Updates: several trains cancelled and multiple flights were diverted as Tamil Nadu faced a flood-like situation after heavy rains battered the state for the last two days. In the meantime, the IMD has issued red alert for four districts –Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. The weather department further said that a cyclonic circulation currently lies over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Massive waterlogging was reported in the state after four districts received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Because of the inclement weather, all educational institutions were shut on Monday. Several trains were either fully cancelled or partially cancelled as the floodwater entered train stations.

As per the updates from IMD, Thiruchendur in Tuticorin district recorded a whopping 606 mm of rainfall till 1:30 am on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in most places of southern Tamil Nadu since Saturday (December 16).

Tuticorin-Bound Flights Diverted

Several Tuticorin-bound flights were diverted or cancelled because of the heavy rains in the state.

Several Trains Cancelled

Seventeen trains including the Vande Bharat train to and from Tirunelveli were partially or fully cancelled. The list of cancelled trains includes those which began their journey on Sunday but had to be terminated due to flooding in yards and waterlogging on tracks.

Check List of Cancelled Trains

Train No. 06673 Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur Unreserved Special

Train No. 06405 Tiruchendur–Tirunelveli Unreserved Special

Train No. 06674 Tiruchendur–Tirunelveli Unreserved Special

Train No. 06675 Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur Unreserved Special

Train No. 20666 Tirunelveli–Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express

Train No. 20665 Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express

Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli–Jamnagar Express

Train No. 16732 Tiruchendur–Palakkad Express

Train No. 06848 Vanchi Maniyachi–Tuticorin Unreserved Special

Train No. 06671 Tuticorin–Vanchi Maniyachi Unreserved Special

Train No. 06668 Tirunelveli–Tuticorin Unreserved Special

Train No. 06667 Tuticorin–Tirunelveli Unreserved Special

