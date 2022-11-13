Tamil Nadu Rains Update: Schools, Colleges In This District To Remain Close Tomorrow | Details Here

Tamil Nadu | Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district for tomorrow, November 14: Mayiladuthurai DC said.

Southern states are likely to witness heavy rains followed by thunderstorms and lightening in days to come.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Incessant rain has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, Mayiladuthurai DC announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on Monday (November 14) due to heavy downpours in the state. “Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district for tomorrow, November 14,” Mayiladuthurai DC said.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said he would soon be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region. After inspecting areas in north Chennai, Stalin said he would be visiting Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14.

“People said there is no rain water stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas,” the Chief Minister said on his visit to city areas.

IMD Prediction:

“Significant reduction in rainfall over south peninsular India from November 14.” The Saturday’s low-pressure area over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & neighbourhood “now lies over southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast” the Weatherman predicted.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels and a trough runs over southwest Bay of Bengal in lower levels, it said. Intermittent rainfall continued on Sunday as well in many regions of the State. In view of the showers, areas here and those on the outskirts, several regions across Tamil Nadu were inundated and reservoirs received copious inflows.

The IMD has already predicted the likelihood of a fresh low pressure area forming over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea by November 16 or after