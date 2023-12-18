Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Areas Inundated, Rescue Teams Deployed In Key Districts | What We Know So Far

Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Areas Inundated, Rescue Teams Deployed In Key Districts | What We Know So Far

Tamil Nadu Rains: As per IMD reports, Thiruchendur in the Tuticorin District witnessed 60 cm of rain in just 15 hours till 1:30 AM and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli District recorded 26 AM rainfall. Similarly, Kanyakumari also witnessed 17.3 cm of rainfall.

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Update: Massive waterlogging was reported as several areas In Tamil Nadu were inundated due to heavy rains on Monday. Normal life has completely been disrupted in major districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari.

Trending Now

As per IMD reports, Thiruchendur in the Tuticorin District witnessed 60 cm of rain in just 15 hours till 1:30 AM and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli District recorded 26 AM rainfall. Similarly, Kanyakumari also witnessed 17.3 cm of rainfall.

You may like to read

Public Holiday in Tamil Nadu

Because of the inclement weather, a public holiday has been declared in the affected districts due to the torrential rains. Schools, colleges, banks, private establishments and public sector firms will remain shut on Monday.

Several Areas Submerged

Knee-to-waist-deep water has submerged many areas of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts as water is released from Papanasam, Perunjani and Pechuparai dams.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the state as well. A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area is exacerbating the situation.

Rescue Team Deployed In Key Area

Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has deployed ministers and senior bureaucrats for relief and rescue operations as senior bureaucrats have been assigned to monitor each affected district. MK Stalin has instructed District Collectors to keep relief centres and boats prepared in vulnerable areas and evacuate people early if required.

According to latest updates, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams comprising 50 members each have rushed to Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, while three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Kanyakumari district. Moreover 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in the affected districts.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of house damage; cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi. Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.