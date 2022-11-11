Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Schools, Colleges Shut; Red Alert For Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur And Ranipet

According to the latest bulletin, a low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka persists and it is likely to become more intense in the next 24 hours.

Updated: November 11, 2022 10:06 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Schools and Colleges across several districts in Tamil Nadu announce holiday owing to rains.
Tami Nadu Rains Live Updates: Various schools and colleges in several districts in Tamil Nadu have declared holidays owing to the heavy rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on November 10, 2022, following the Low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

Live Updates

  • 9:53 AM IST
    PM Modi To Visit Gandhigram Rural Institute At Dindigul In Tamil Nadu
    Mild showers near the venue of PM Narendra Modi’s event at Gandhigram in Dindigul district.
  • 9:51 AM IST

    Latest Updates On Rains

    Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu during next three hours.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    5.6cm of average rain in Chennai for 24 hours as of 8.30 am this morning. Many areas witness light to moderate rains.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu: Dindigul district collector also declared a holiday for schools, in view of heavy rains.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    IMD issues red alert for Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on November 11 and Dindigul, Theni and Niligiris on November 12.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Due to heavy rain in many districts, the typewriting exams, scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, have been postponed. Now the exams will be held on November 19 and 20.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Rains

    The District Collector of Sivaganga declared a holiday in all schools, while Madurai District Collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, in view of incessant rainfall.

Published Date: November 11, 2022 9:46 AM IST

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 10:06 AM IST