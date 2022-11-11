Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Schools, Colleges Shut; Red Alert For Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur And Ranipet

According to the latest bulletin, a low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka persists and it is likely to become more intense in the next 24 hours.

Schools and Colleges across several districts in Tamil Nadu announce holiday owing to rains.

Tami Nadu Rains Live Updates: Various schools and colleges in several districts in Tamil Nadu have declared holidays owing to the heavy rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on November 10, 2022, following the Low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

Stay tuned to India.com for continuous updates on Tamil Nadu rains and more.

Load More