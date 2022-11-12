live

Tamil Nadu Rains Live: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In 19 Districts Today. Schools, Colleges Closed

Authorities are on high alert as more heavy rains are expected in the coming days.

Updated: November 12, 2022 6:58 AM IST

At least 26 people have died in rain-related incidents since 31 October.
Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy rains are likely to be witnessed in places such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram districts.

Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue across the 19 districts including Chennai today. Schools and colleges have been shut in Chennai for the second time in November after heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Authorities are on high alert as more heavy rains are expected in the coming days.

Live Updates

  • 6:57 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu | At least 26 districts of the state have declared holiday for school as well as college students including those in Chennai

  • 6:54 AM IST

    Schools, Colleges To Be Shut In THESE Areas In Tamil Nadu On November 12

    Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris on November 12. So far, schools and colleges in 23 districts will be closed on Saturday due to rain.

