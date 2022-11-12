live

Tamil Nadu Rains Live: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In 19 Districts Today. Schools, Colleges Closed

Authorities are on high alert as more heavy rains are expected in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy rains are likely to be witnessed in places such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram districts.

Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue across the 19 districts including Chennai today. Schools and colleges have been shut in Chennai for the second time in November after heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Authorities are on high alert as more heavy rains are expected in the coming days.

At least 26 people have died in rain-related incidents since 31 October.

