Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges closed in Virudhunagar District | Latest Updates

Several areas in Tamil Nadu are expected to get some rain in the next 2-3 days, according to weather experts.

The Western Ghats received heavy rainfall today as per local reports and mild showers are expected over Northern Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools and colleges in Virudhunagar will remain closed on Tuesday owing to continuous rain in the city.

In some areas of Chennai, it is expected to get light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours. It is likely that schools and colleges in certain areas of Chennai might be closed. As per reports suggest, because of the northerly wind direction and the land breeze, Chennai and other areas experience mist/haze in the early morning hours.

Latest Updates On Rain In South India

Scattered rainfall is expected over South India, especially over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. Isolated rains with thunderstorms are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Karnataka.