Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur Closed Today Due To Heavy Rainfall, Paddy Harvest Affected

Tamil Nadu is witnessing unseasonal rainfall in the month of February due to a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD department also issued a yellow alert in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur closed today due to heavy rainfall, farmers worry about paddy harvest (File photo)

Thanjavur: The government has announced that the schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. The decision was made by the district collector as heavy rainfall continues. On Thursday, unseasonal rainfall also led the administration to announce a holiday for educational institutions in the Nagapattinam district. Schools in Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai had also declared a holiday.

The weather department has predicted isolated rainfall on Saturday over Tamil Nadu along with Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.



The Regional Meteorological Centre has also stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

The districts which are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three hours are Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

The unseasonal rainfall in the area has also dashed farmers’ hope of normal harvest in the delta. The widespread rain in the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur may lead to a significant drop in yield as the ready-for-harvest samba and thaladi paddy have been hit.

Harvest has been completed on about 2.5 lakh acres out of the 12.11 lakh acres on which samba and thaladi crops have been raised in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Trichy. A Times of India report quoted a Trichy farmer saying: “The rain has lodged (causing to lean) crops on thousands of acres forcing farmers to stop harvest. If the rain continues, we will incur a loss.”