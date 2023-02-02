Home

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges SHUT, 11 Districts on ALERT | DEETS Here

Tamil Nadu Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in around 11 districts of the state.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Owing to heavy rainfall, authorities in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have directed schools and colleges to remain shut on February 2, 2023. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in around 11 districts of the state.

List of Districts On Yellow Alert

Thanjavur

Nagapattinam

Tiruvarur

Myladuthurai

Cuddalore

Tirunelveli

Thoothukudi

Ramanathapuram

Sivaganga

Pudukkotai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light and moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 1st and 2nd February,” it added.

#WATCH | Due to the Depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rain lashes several parts of the Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu Schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts closed for today in view of rainfall. pic.twitter.com/JivGL47DH4 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023



A depression, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-southwestwards and crossed the Sri Lanka coast during the afternoon of Wednesday, the MET department said.

“The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 05:30 am on Wednesday over the same region near latitude 8.2°N and longitude 82.6°E, about 110 km east-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 160 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 420 km southeast of Karaikal (India)”, it added.